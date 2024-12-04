Chief executive of retirement specialist to step down after 10 years

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The chief executive of a specialist affordable housing provider for older people will retire after 10 years in charge.
Graeme Foster will step down as head of Alpha Living at the end of March 2025, the 960-home landlord said.
A recruitment process to find Mr Foster’s successor has begun at the Wirral-based provider.
Alpha Living said that Mr Foster has had a “pivotal role in helping shape the organisation into a strong values-driven provider which celebrates later life.”
He has worked in the UK housing sector for 36 years, starting his career at Wirral Borough Council, before becoming lead housing inspector with the Audit Commission and senior regulator at the Regulator of Social Housing.
Mr Foster will continue in his role on the board of North West-based housing association ForHousing, where he sits on the audit and risk committee and chairs the customer committee.
He said: “It’s been most rewarding to see us challenge stereotypes of what it means to grow older.
“Over the years, it’s been wonderful to see the growth of our communities and colleagues, and how far we have come together.
“Alpha is committed to delivering first-class services shaped around the needs of residents, with more high-quality homes in the pipeline”.
Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha Living, said: “We’d like to thank Graeme for leading our organisation and for his dedicated service over the last 10 years. The work that Graeme and his colleagues have done has been incredible.
“Alpha is in a fantastic place with a great future. We want to continue to grow and to offer brilliant services.”
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