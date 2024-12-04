Chief executive of retirement specialist to step down after 10 years

He said: “It’s been most rewarding to see us challenge stereotypes of what it means to grow older.

“Over the years, it’s been wonderful to see the growth of our communities and colleagues, and how far we have come together.

“Alpha is committed to delivering first-class services shaped around the needs of residents, with more high-quality homes in the pipeline”.

Steve Eaves, chair of Alpha Living, said: “We’d like to thank Graeme for leading our organisation and for his dedicated service over the last 10 years. The work that Graeme and his colleagues have done has been incredible.

“Alpha is in a fantastic place with a great future. We want to continue to grow and to offer brilliant services.”