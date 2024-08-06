Chief executive of South East housing association to retire after 15 years

Elspeth Mackenzie will step down from her role at Thrive Homes at the end of December. A recruitment process to find her successor has already begun.

Ms Mackenzie joined the Hemel Hempstead-based landlord as chief executive in 2009, a year after it was founded, having previously been chief executive of Griffin Homes.

During her tenure, Thrive grew its stock to 6,000 homes across South East England, including Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.