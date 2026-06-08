Emma Palmer will leave the East England landlord on 24 June. Her successor will be confirmed in due course, Eastlight said.

Ms Palmer will continue working in the sector, including in her role as a board member at A2Dominion.

Dan Jones, Eastlight’s deputy chief executive and chief information officer, will take on the chief executive role in the interim.

Ms Palmer oversaw the creation of Eastlight after Colne Housing and Greenfields Community Housing merged in 2020.