Chief executive of South West landlord announces retirement

John Clark, who has served as chief executive of the housing association for seven years, will leave the organisation at the end of September.

Mr Clark said that following his retirement, he hopes to continue to be involved in supporting communities where he can, “maybe as a volunteer or a non-executive in housing, regeneration or health”.

“I’m also looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, watching more [Middlesbrough FC] games, and travelling to new places,” he added.

The 16,000-home landlord will be recruiting for a new boss in the coming months.