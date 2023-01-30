Chief executive of South West landlord announces retirement

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The chief executive of Plymouth Community Homes (PCH) has announced he is retiring later this year.
John Clark, who has served as chief executive of the housing association for seven years, will leave the organisation at the end of September.
Mr Clark said that following his retirement, he hopes to continue to be involved in supporting communities where he can, “maybe as a volunteer or a non-executive in housing, regeneration or health”.
“I’m also looking forward to spending more time with family and friends, watching more [Middlesbrough FC] games, and travelling to new places,” he added.
The 16,000-home landlord will be recruiting for a new boss in the coming months.
Before joining PCH, Mr Clark worked in various senior roles in the sector, including director of housing at Greenwich Council, chief executive of Aire Valley Homes in Leeds, and chief executive of the New Deal for Communities in Sheffield.
He has also served as South West regional chair at the National Housing Federation since July 2019 and sits on the national advisory board for Together with Tenants.
He oversaw £700,000 invested in community projects during the last financial year, as well as £19m of improvements made to existing properties, including making more homes energy efficient to help combat fuel poverty.
Mr Clark said: “I am enormously proud of Plymouth Community Homes and the first-class services we deliver in and around Plymouth, which make a real difference to people’s lives.
“During my seven years at PCH, it’s been very rewarding to see how the organisation has grown and how the work we do has gone above providing good-quality housing, helping to nurture communities and improve lives.
“I feel confident I will be leaving PCH in the best possible position, and much of that is down to the passion and commitment of our team, who genuinely live our values and go above and beyond to do the right thing for our residents.”
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