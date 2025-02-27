Chief executive steps down to lead housing provider in Australia

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The boss of Magenta Living is stepping down after being appointed to lead a social landlord in Australia.
Debi Marriott-Lavery will join St George Community Housing in Sydney as its new chief executive in the summer.
The social and affordable housing provider manages 7,000 across the city.
Ms Marriott-Lavery joined Wirral-based Magenta as chief executive in 2022.
Prior to that, she spent eight years at Places for People, where she held a number of senior roles including as executive director of affordable and supported housing.
A spokesperson for Magenta said the association is “incredibly proud” that Ms Marriott-Lavery has been appointed as the new chief executive of the Sydney-based landlord.
“We are sad to be losing Debi, whose two-and-a-half years at Magenta have been transformational and in Debi’s own words, ‘Nothing short of amazing’ against what has been a challenging UK housing sector landscape,” they added.
Ms Marriott-Lavery said: “The first year was all about reimagining Magenta Living and the way we work – a time where we reflected on who we are, who we wanted to be and the messages we wanted to put there in the world for our customers and communities to see and experience.
“It resulted in the creation of a new set of values and strategic direction, our ‘road to 2030’ business plan, something we did together and which we are proud of.
“Now in its second year, it’s a year of action. Even through I’ll be leaving, it is Magenta’s plan – it doesn’t leave with me, and my brilliant colleagues at Magenta will continue to drive the plan and deliver positive outcomes for our customers and the community.”
Magenta said details about a successor for the chief executive role will be shared as soon as they become available.
“In the meantime, we congratulate Debi on this well-deserved opportunity,” the landlord said.
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