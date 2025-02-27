Chief executive steps down to lead housing provider in Australia

Ms Marriott-Lavery said: “The first year was all about reimagining Magenta Living and the way we work – a time where we reflected on who we are, who we wanted to be and the messages we wanted to put there in the world for our customers and communities to see and experience.

“It resulted in the creation of a new set of values and strategic direction, our ‘road to 2030’ business plan, something we did together and which we are proud of.

“Now in its second year, it’s a year of action. Even through I’ll be leaving, it is Magenta’s plan – it doesn’t leave with me, and my brilliant colleagues at Magenta will continue to drive the plan and deliver positive outcomes for our customers and the community.”

Magenta said details about a successor for the chief executive role will be shared as soon as they become available.

“In the meantime, we congratulate Debi on this well-deserved opportunity,” the landlord said.