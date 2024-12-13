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Chief executive to step down from London mayoral development corporation

News13.12.24by Jenny Messenger

David Lunts, chief executive of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), is set to leave the role after five years in the job.

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David Lunts
David Lunts is stepping down as chief executive of OPDC (picture: Guzelian)
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LinkedIn IHDavid Lunts, chief executive of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation, is set to leave the role after five years in the job #UKhousing

Mr Lunts will step down next year once a new chief executive has been appointed to head OPDC, a mayoral development corporation in London that covers Ealing, Brent and Hammersmith and Fulham.

During his tenure, Mr Lunts led OPDC in establishing a 20-year local plan, securing £240m in public sector funding and unlocking 70 acres of brownfield development land around the new HS2 Old Oak Common station.

OPDC said he had worked closely with residents, boroughs, government and rail agencies to produce a new Old Oak masterplan, which includes 9,000 new and affordable homes.

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It said the new chief executive will lead next year’s procurement exercise to secure delivery and investment partners for the masterplan.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “Under David’s leadership, OPDC is transforming this area of London with ambitious plans that will deliver thousands of homes and tens of thousands of jobs.

“I want to thank David for his hard work over the last five years, which has made a vital and lasting contribution to the creation of this exciting new neighbourhood in west London, as we work to build a better and more prosperous city for all.”

Mr Lunts sits on the board of the Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust and is also vice-chair of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation. He added that it had been “a privilege to work with such a talented and passionate team”.

“After five amazing years at OPDC, now is the right time to make way for new leadership as our plans shift towards the appointment of our strategic delivery partners.”

Dame Karen Buck, who was recently appointed chair of OPDC, will lead the recruitment. The former Labour MP was named as chair in November, replacing Liz Peace. Ms Peace announced she was stepping down in August after seven years in the role.

Development schemes within the OPDC regeneration site include a partnership between Asda and house builder Barratt to redevelop the supermarket’s 10-acre Park Royal site in north-west London.

In other chief executive news this week, a 6,000-home landlord has recruited a new boss from Watford Community Housing (WCH).

Hertfordshire-based Thrive Homes has appointed Paul Richmond to start next April.

He will replace Elspeth Mackenzie, who announced this summer she planned to retire after 15 years at the helm

Mr Richmond is currently deputy chief executive at WCH, a role he has held since 2020.

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