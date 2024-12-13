Chief executive to step down from London mayoral development corporation

Mr Lunts will step down next year once a new chief executive has been appointed to head OPDC, a mayoral development corporation in London that covers Ealing, Brent and Hammersmith and Fulham.

During his tenure, Mr Lunts led OPDC in establishing a 20-year local plan, securing £240m in public sector funding and unlocking 70 acres of brownfield development land around the new HS2 Old Oak Common station.

OPDC said he had worked closely with residents, boroughs, government and rail agencies to produce a new Old Oak masterplan, which includes 9,000 new and affordable homes.