The chief executive who oversaw changes at Rochdale Boroughwide Housing has been appointed boss of a non-compliant London landlord #UKhousing

Chief executive who oversaw changes at RBH appointed interim boss of non-compliant landlord #UKhousing

Last year, the Regulator of Social Housing downgraded the housing association from a top governance grade to non-compliant after finding it did “not have adequate governance, risk management or control frameworks in place”.

Eastend Homes has appointed Yvonne Arrowsmith in the interim role. She takes over from John Henderson, who stepped down in October having served in the role for over four decades.

The landlord, which owns more than 3,700 properties across five estates in Tower Hamlets, retained a V2 grade for financial viability.

Ms Arrowsmith, who has worked in the sector for over 30 years, is known for taking over landlords to oversee improvements.

She took over as interim chief executive of RBH following the inquest into the death of Awaab Ishak.

The coroner concluded that the two-year-old boy died as a direct result of prolonged exposure to mould in an RBH flat. The family had complained many times about the state of the property, but the landlord failed to help.

Ms Arrowsmith has worked at various housing associations, including nearly a decade at Family Mosaic, which merged with Peabody in 2017. Her last role there was group operations director up until 2014.