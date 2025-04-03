Chief finance officer at large landlord to step down

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Platform Housing Group’s chief finance officer is stepping down after five years in the role.
Rosemary Farrar, who started in the role in 2020, will remain at the association until her replacement is found.
Platform, which owns more than 49,000 homes primarily across the Midlands, said it will begin the recruitment process shortly.
Ms Farrar told Inside Housing that although she does not intend to retire yet, she is stepping down “so that someone younger can take Platform forward for the next five years of its corporate plan”.
She said: “I have hugely enjoyed working at Platform for the past five years and helping to grow an ambitious organisation with such strong values.
“I shall certainly not be retiring from the housing sector altogether, but hope to use my experience in a number of roles going forwards.”
Ms Farrar has worked in housing for more than 40 years after joining Circle 33 – now part of Clarion Housing Group – in 1984.
“I plan to continue to do so for a few years more,” she said.
In a statement, Platform said: “We are incredibly grateful for Rosemary’s dedication, expertise and significant contribution over the last five years.
“She has played a key role in shaping our success to date, and we look forward to building on that strong and resilient foundation as we begin delivering the next phase of our corporate strategy.
“She leaves us in a strong financial position, and everyone at Platform would like to thank her for her steady hand, sound judgement, and the positive impact she has made during her time with us.”
Ms Farrar first joined Platform as interim chief finance officer in March 2020. She was fully appointed to the role three months later.
She has also worked as a consultant, working with landlords including Riverside, Sage, Paradigm, Women’s Pioneer Housing and the Scottish Housing Regulator.
Ms Farrar recently spoke at the National Housing Federation’s Housing Finance Conference, where she backed getting more equity involvement in the sector.
In March, she spoke to Inside Housing about developing equity partnerships to move part of the risk of developing new homes off landlords’ balance sheets.
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