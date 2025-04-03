Chief finance officer at large landlord to step down

Rosemary Farrar, who started in the role in 2020, will remain at the association until her replacement is found.

Platform, which owns more than 49,000 homes primarily across the Midlands, said it will begin the recruitment process shortly.

Ms Farrar told Inside Housing that although she does not intend to retire yet, she is stepping down “so that someone younger can take Platform forward for the next five years of its corporate plan”.