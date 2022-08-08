Child dies after explosion destroys house in south London

A child has died after a fire and explosion in a terraced house in Thornton Heath, south London #UKhousing

Firefighters rescued four people after they were called to the incident on Galpin’s Road at just after 7am on Monday.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said in a statement that the child was pronounced dead at the scene after the home was reduced to rubble in the incident.

The LAS treated four patients at the incident. One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital.

In a statement, it said: “Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene. All LAS crews have now been stood down.”

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown.

Neighbouring properties were also damaged in the incident. Around 40 homes have been evacuated as a precaution and a 50-metre cordon is in place. An evacuation centre has also been set up for those affected.