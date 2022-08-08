Child dies after explosion destroys house in south London

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A child has died after a fire and explosion in a terraced house in Thornton Heath, south London.
The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said in a statement that the child was pronounced dead at the scene after the home was reduced to rubble in the incident.
Firefighters rescued four people after they were called to the incident on Galpin’s Road at just after 7am on Monday.
The LAS treated four patients at the incident. One was discharged on scene and three others were taken to hospital.
In a statement, it said: “Sadly, a child was also pronounced dead at the scene. All LAS crews have now been stood down.”
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is unknown.
Neighbouring properties were also damaged in the incident. Around 40 homes have been evacuated as a precaution and a 50-metre cordon is in place. An evacuation centre has also been set up for those affected.
In a statement, Merton Council said it was working with police and the LFB following the “major incident”.
It said: “Emergency services are on site following a gas explosion at a residential property, at least one property has been destroyed.
“We are urging people to avoid the area.
“Firefighters are currently carrying out systematic searches and working to make the scene safe.
“An evacuation centre has been established at the New Horizons Centre.”
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