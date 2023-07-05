Children in social housing have been abandoned by the government, so we’re having to fill the gap

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We’re prioritising children and families in our social housing, but there should be a nationwide government strategy for them, writes Deborah Stainforth
Last month, housing minister Rachel Maclean issued a statement saying that councils should consider including accommodation for children in care in their assessment of local housing need. The move would be part of the government’s commitment to “support the development of accommodation for looked-after children”.
To us as a private social impact-conscious social housing provider, this seems like a step in the right direction, but it’s not nearly enough. There are plenty of families on housing waiting lists, and plenty more in social housing that rely on support or, if they’re lucky, private providers and registered providers that take an extra step.
Despite the platitudes behind the statement, in 2023, “considering” those in care and in social housing just isn’t a commitment of any kind.
A lot has been said about the benefits, or otherwise, of being a for-profit registered provider of affordable housing, but with Abode’s portfolio of social housing schemes, our thoughts were more on the extra support we could offer tenants as part of helping them to live better lives. One of our priorities centres around their children.
“When one million families are on housing waiting lists, why are we only now considering including children in our local development plans?”
The family unit is a key focus of our largest scheme in Crawley, West Sussex. It was with this in mind that I recently became the scheme’s community engagement officer, to help accelerate our support for early years education, around which we now have a full action plan.
Many of our families moved away from their previous locations and have had to start fresh. Some have missed out on nursery places and some simply can’t afford it, even with government help and ‘free hours’.
So we plan to deliver this crucial early-years support in our own way. Some of it is delivered in-house, some in tandem with the brilliant educational resources or businesses locally.
This is voluntary and carries no added service charge; it’s part of our investment in our communities. My point is that this is what families are relying on – investment by private companies. In the midst of an affordability crisis where one million families are on housing waiting lists and 40 councils in the UK haven’t delivered any new units in over five years, why are we only now considering including children in our local development plans?
“Many of our families moved away from their previous locations and have had to start fresh. Some have missed out on nursery places and some simply can’t afford it”
This is absolutely not a slight on local authorities, many of which we work closely with and which have numerous resource and funding challenges, but rather a mark of disappointment with a wider housing strategy that just doesn’t work.
While we, and others like us, are happy to provide services, it’s not nearly enough for the many, many families who need better help.
Deborah Stainforth, community engagement officer, Abode Living; and Labour councillor, Adur and Worthing Council
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