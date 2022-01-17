Children in temporary accommodation in London ‘suffering appalling abuses of their rights’, research finds

A report published today by Human Rights Watch and the Childhood Trust argued that the UK is failing in its duty to ensure the right to adequate housing for homeless families.

Based on interviews with 75 people, including 33 who are currently living in or had recently left temporary accommodation, the report found families living in conditions including toxic mould, cold temperatures, and a lack of adequate space.

Examples included a pregnant mother with three children who was forced to live in a studio flat in Lambeth that was so small the whole family had to share a double bed.

The researchers also spoke to a 15-year-old girl who lived in a metal container apartment block between 2018 and 2020 that had cracks which let in the cold in winter.

Her mother was forced to send her to live with family outside of London after she was diagnosed with pneumonia, causing her to miss two months of school.