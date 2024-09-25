Official data published by the Scottish government revealed that as of March 2024, 10,110 children were living in temporary accommodation such as hotels and B&Bs.

The figure represents a rise of 5% from March 2023, when 9,595 homeless children were living in temporary accommodation.

In total, there were 16,330 households in temporary accommodation across Scotland, a 9% rise on 2023.

Meanwhile, 33,619 households were assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness, up 3% on 2023 and the highest figure since 2012.