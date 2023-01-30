Choosing smart data and tech can help landlords achieve Better Social Housing Review goals

.@insidehousing asks Tom Robins @SwitcheeLtd what’s driving the IoT revolution in the housing sector? He says it’s the regulator’s expectations of social landlords to understand what is going on in people’s homes so residents are safe, well and happy #UKhousing (sponsored)

#BetterSocialHousingReview recommendations will tighten the sector’s service offering. Tech can help landlords in terms of their business and regulatory compliance, as well as improving residents’ quality of life and bringing down bills, explains Tom Robins @SwitcheeLtd

Landlords can use the dashboard information to help reduce energy used and to residents create a healthier living environment.

Data-collecting Internet of Things (IoT) devices are becoming an increasingly essential tool for landlords, benefitting the bottom line and ensuring continued compliance within a changing regulatory landscape.

What’s driving the ongoing IoT revolution in the housing sector?

It’s being driven by a change in the regulator’s expectations of social landlords. It is the landlord’s responsibility to understand what is going on inside people’s homes – the environmental conditions, quality of maintenance, the interaction between the fabric of the property and resident behaviour – to ensure homes are ‘safe and happy’ and in line with the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018. Considering the tragic events in Rochdale which saw the death of two-year-old Awaab Ishak due to overexposure to mould, improved environmental conditions that were once nice-to-haves are now on the health and safety priority list.

Quality of service is on the agendas today for the government and the regulator. It’s driving a focus on the customer journey, on the quality of maintenance and repairs, on how well properties are performing and resident satisfaction. Five years ago, these things were important, but not perhaps from the regulator’s point of view. Now they are top of the agenda.

How can IoT technology help landlords meet these new expectations?

To understand what’s going on inside people’s homes, landlords can use a single IoT device to collect a number of different data points, such as temperature, pressure, humidity, light and motion within the property. This information is used primarily to help improve residents’ quality of life, but it’s also used by landlords to build a picture of needs across their portfolio. Insights derived include a building’s thermal performance, fuel poverty likelihood, or if there is a high risk of condensation, damp or mould.

When landlords are empowered and understand how properties work when inhabited, they are able to change their operations from reactive to proactive. While this can be a big hump for landlords, an organisation can use the data as an opportunity to learn where their biggest issues are; they will be able to deploy resources more efficiently, maintain healthier homes and lower operating costs.

What are the benefits for residents? Can this technology help tackle fuel poverty?

Understanding the environmental conditions of their home helps residents make better decisions. In turn, this can reduce people’s heating bills, which is something we are very passionate about, or it can be used to better understand how to reduce humidity in order to prevent condensation or damp.

Our technology has been independently benchmarked to deliver a 17% reduction in people’s energy costs. It does this through smart algorithms which understand when the resident needs to use heat, and constrains the heat used to that period of time. It also helps residents set specific schedules – which enables residents to use their heat source more effectively.

This technology can also facilitate stronger resident engagement and satisfaction. On our devices, for example, landlords and residents can communicate via a touchscreen. Someone who might typically struggle to report a problem over the telephone will instead get a proactive engagement from their landlord saying: we think you might have a problem, can you confirm? Can we fix it? It is a totally different way of operating – and it delivers, in effect, a concierge-level social housing experience that people aren’t used to.