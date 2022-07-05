Church of England body achieves Aa1 credit rating

The Church Commissioners was assigned the first-time grade with Moody’s highlighting its sound investment management, strong liquidity and minimal leverage, and excellent standards of governance and financial strategy.

It manages assets valued at £10.1bn as of the end of 2021 financial year.

The ratings agency said the body has high levels of liquidity, with around three years of cash on hand as at the end of the last financial year and low leverage, as spendable cash and investments to total adjusted debt was 6.9x.

Moody’s also pointed out the organisation’s “strong track record of above target returns over the past thirty years”.

Moody’s expects the funding needs of the Church of England to increase over time, which will increase the demand for the Church Commissioners’ resources.

However, the agency said the legislative framework the Church Commissioners operates will enable it to ensure that distributions remain sustainable.