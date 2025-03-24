Church of England housing association completes registration with regulator

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A housing association set up by the Church of England has completed its registration with the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH).
The Church Housing Association (CHA) appeared on the English regulator’s list of registered housing providers this month.
CHA recruited Aileen Evans, a former chief executive of Grand Union, this year. It said registration enabled it to accelerate its development programme and create “sustainable, affordable communities”.
It is set to make its first acquisition – seven homes in Innsworth, Gloucester – later this year.
With RSH registration secured, CHA said it will now be able to access “additional funding streams” and develop partnerships with local authorities and other housing providers to deliver new homes.
CHA was set up in 2023 to deliver affordable homes, mainly on land owned by dioceses and parishes. Each of the 42 dioceses in the Church of England own varying amounts of land, some of which is developable.
It will acquire and manage homes and work with the Church Development Agency to establish a development pipeline. The church commissioners previously said they plan to build 30,000 homes on 60 sites across England.
The housing association was created in response to the 2021 publication of Coming Home, a report on England’s housing crisis which was commissioned by the archbishops of Canterbury and York.
The report highlighted the theological and moral case for decent housing for all and called for a national housing strategy focused on the common good rather than financial returns.
CHA said it was aiming to embody five core values outlined in the report: homes should be sustainable, safe, stable, sociable and satisfying.
Ms Evans joined CHA as project director last month after stepping down from Grand Union following that landlord’s merger with Longhurst.
David Walker, bishop of Manchester and chair of CHA, said, “Registration with the RSH represents a crucial step in our journey to put the recommendations of the Coming Home report into practical action. The report challenged us to reimagine housing as more than just bricks and mortar, but as the foundation for human flourishing.
“With regulatory recognition, we can now expand our work to create truly affordable homes that build community and dignity. We are excited to start our journey with the acquisition of seven homes in Innsworth, Gloucester later this year.”
Guli Francis-Dehqani, lead bishop for housing at the Church of England, said: “This is an important step in the journey inspired by the Coming Home report, which called the church to respond to the housing crisis.
“At the heart of this response is building homes and communities together – physical houses along with those relationships and social connections which provide the soul of new housing.”
Several different entities under the Church of England umbrella are involved in providing housing.
The Church Commissioners manage the church’s endowment fund, which includes a portfolio of strategic development land on which they plan to build 32,000 homes over the next 20 years, of which at least 9,000 will be affordable.
Elsewhere, the Archbishops’ Council allocated £4.25m over five years to provide advice and small grants to Church of England parishes that want to create affordable housing on their land or property.
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