Church of England housing association completes registration with regulator

A housing association set up by the Church of England has completed its registration with the Regulator of Social Housing #UKhousing

With RSH registration secured, CHA said it will now be able to access “additional funding streams” and develop partnerships with local authorities and other housing providers to deliver new homes.

It is set to make its first acquisition – seven homes in Innsworth, Gloucester – later this year.

CHA recruited Aileen Evans, a former chief executive of Grand Union, this year. It said registration enabled it to accelerate its development programme and create “sustainable, affordable communities”.

The Church Housing Association (CHA) appeared on the English regulator’s list of registered housing providers this month.

CHA was set up in 2023 to deliver affordable homes, mainly on land owned by dioceses and parishes. Each of the 42 dioceses in the Church of England own varying amounts of land, some of which is developable.

It will acquire and manage homes and work with the Church Development Agency to establish a development pipeline. The church commissioners previously said they plan to build 30,000 homes on 60 sites across England.

The housing association was created in response to the 2021 publication of Coming Home, a report on England’s housing crisis which was commissioned by the archbishops of Canterbury and York.

The report highlighted the theological and moral case for decent housing for all and called for a national housing strategy focused on the common good rather than financial returns.

CHA said it was aiming to embody five core values outlined in the report: homes should be sustainable, safe, stable, sociable and satisfying.

Ms Evans joined CHA as project director last month after stepping down from Grand Union following that landlord’s merger with Longhurst.