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The New Homes Quality Board (NHQB) has appointed a board to oversee a new code for housing providers designed to standardise the shared ownership experience and improve common issues.
The board will be chaired by Ann Santry, former chair of the Shared Ownership Council, and will oversee the direction of the voluntary code which opens to applications from housing providers today (3 December).
The Shared Ownership Council was set up to design the code, and having “achieved its purpose”, it was wound down last month. The baton has now passed to NHQB, a non-profit organisation that sets the standard for the quality of new homes.
NHQB said that Ms Santry’s appointment, alongside that of Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, and L&Q’s group executive director Steve Moseley, will ensure continuity as the code transitions to its new operator.
Other board members include Anita Khan, managing director of Sparrow Shared Ownership, Leeds Building Society chief executive Andrew Greenwood, and Gillian Cooper, chair of the consumer advisory committee at Citizens Advice.
The board is completed by Paula Higgins, founder and chief executive of the HomeOwners Alliance, and Russell Baldwinson, executive director of development and investment at LiveWest.
NHQB was appointed as the new code operator in December after a selection process led by the Shared Ownership Council.
The NHQB said its new board is made up of a “wide range” of individuals spanning housing, consumer bodies and finance, which will help the code ensure “transparency, fairness and improved support for shared owners”.
Emma Toms, chief executive at the NHQB, said: “From the outset, we knew an experienced board would be key to making the code deliver on its promise.
“With NHQB’s guidance, expertise and infrastructure, and the board’s representation, we’re confident that with widespread adoption of the Code, it can help raise standards and improve the customer experience.”
Ms Santry said: “The board brings a breadth of experience and representation – spanning providers, consumer bodies, lenders and the wider sector – reflecting the collaborative [way] in which the code was developed.
“Having worked with many [board members] through previous Shared Ownership Council activity, I know their commitment to shaping a fairer market and look forward to working with NHQB and the board as we support providers in adopting the code.”
The Shared Ownership Code was published in June and stems from long-standing concerns over issues such as rising rents and uncapped service charges.
In 2023 the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee, now called the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, warned that shared ownership was supposed to be an “affordable route to homeownership” but had “failed to deliver on this for too many people, for too long”.
The code sets out a number of key principles for landlords, such as a 14-day cooling off period that allows customers to cancel their agreement and receive a full refund of their reservation fees, and a defects period of at least 12 months.
Since the code was published, 54 organisations have registered interest in adopting the code, and this is expected to rise when applications formally open this week.
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