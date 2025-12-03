The board will be chaired by Ann Santry, former chair of the Shared Ownership Council, and will oversee the direction of the voluntary code which opens to applications from housing providers today (3 December).

The Shared Ownership Council was set up to design the code, and having “achieved its purpose”, it was wound down last month. The baton has now passed to NHQB, a non-profit organisation that sets the standard for the quality of new homes.

NHQB said that Ms Santry’s appointment, alongside that of Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, and L&Q’s group executive director Steve Moseley, will ensure continuity as the code transitions to its new operator.