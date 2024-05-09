CIH and NHF publish 12-point guide for ‘rethinking’ repairs and maintenance

The Chartered Institute of Housing and National Housing Federation have published a 12-point guide for “rethinking” repairs and maintenance services #UKhousing

The two organisations commissioned the independent BSHR in 2022 to examine social housing provision and published the action plan in May 2023 to help landlords implement the findings.

It was published one year after the sector bodies’ Better Social Housing Review (BSHR) action plan, which brought together social landlords, tenant bodies, equality and diversity bodies, and contractors to develop new maintenance and repairs standards.

The document contains 12 “guiding principles” that social landlords can use to inform and improve the design and delivery of repairs and maintenance services with their residents and staff.

The CIH and NHF’s latest guidance includes examples of good practice and recommendations for working more effectively with repairs and maintenance contractors and service providers.

The 12 principles are grouped into themes, including improving cultures and behaviours, inclusivity and tackling discrimination, involving colleagues and understanding performance.

Landlords looking to implement the BSHR recommendations can follow the principles from beginning to end, starting with a re-examination of their culture and how inclusive their engagement and scrutiny processes are.

Alternatively, landlords that are already reviewing their repairs and maintenance services can self-assess against the principles to understand which parts of the guidance are most helpful to their ongoing work.

Throughout the guidance, there are examples of good practice and case studies from across the social housing sector that landlords can adopt, the sector bodies said.

The best practice in repairs and maintenance group also included the support of the National Federation of ALMOS, Association of Retained Council Housing and Local Government Association, to incorporate the perspectives of local authorities and ALMOs.