Just before 1am on Tuesday after a meeting that ran for more than five hours, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the party executive supported the proposals he put to them, which, subject to legislation, would see the “restoring of the locally elected institutions”.

The party’s 130 members took part in the meeting in County Down. Details of the deal are set to be released in the coming days.

The CIH had previously warned that the deadlock was “damaging” housing delivery.

Therefore, the CIH said it welcomed the DUP’s announcement, which “provides a foundation for renewed collaboration, paving the way for a return to power-sharing”.

The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) also welcomed the news, saying “we hope that with new ministers in place, the importance of our sector will be a priority going forward”.

Northern Ireland, which operates a power-sharing government, has been without a working executive for nearly two years.