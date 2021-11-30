CIH announces appointment of new policy head

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has announced the appointment of Rachael Williamson as its new head of policy and external affairs.
Ms Williamson, who started her role in mid-November, joins the CIH from Citizens Advice East Herts.
She worked there for almost three years, first as best practice lead for Universal Credit and Help to Claim, and then as head of fundraising, communications and research.
Ms Williamson was also previously employed at what was formerly called the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), in a number of roles spanning more than a decade between 2006 and 2018.
From 2015 to 2017, she was MHCLG’s head of the private rented sector. She also completed two shorter tenures as deputy director for leasehold and commonhold reform, and deputy unit head focusing on affordable housing, investment and regulation.
The CIH said that Ms Williamson’s government roles, spanning the housing sector, had involved developing and implementing policy, managing projects, taking legislation through and working closely with ministers and special advisors.
She is also a board trustee for The Giving Machine, a charity set up to help people raise money for various causes via online sales.
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said he was “incredibly excited” to have Ms Williamson join his team.
“She brings with her an abundance of knowledge and experience, which will ensure we can continue to represent the voice of our members through our policy strategy and increase our visibility in the housing sector,” he said.
Ms Williamson said she was delighted to join the CIH team, adding: “The last 20 months have highlighted just how important housing is to people’s everyday lives, and I am honoured to be joining an organisation that is focused on helping to deliver quality housing for everyone.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories