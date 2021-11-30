CIH announces appointment of new policy head

Ms Williamson, who started her role in mid-November, joins the CIH from Citizens Advice East Herts.

She worked there for almost three years, first as best practice lead for Universal Credit and Help to Claim, and then as head of fundraising, communications and research.

Ms Williamson was also previously employed at what was formerly called the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), in a number of roles spanning more than a decade between 2006 and 2018.