CIH announces first 11 members of new equality, diversity and inclusion board

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has appointed the first 11 members to its new equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) board.
Ruhelly Begum, Pedro Cameron, David Kingsley, Tavepo Masawi, Gillian Maton, Gordon Perry, Jay Rumboldt, Rohini Sharma Joshi, Amy Thomas, Gemma Waddington and Daniel Revell-Wiseman have all been named board members.
The EDI board was developed from an initial group that was established in 2020 to steer the CIH’s equalities and diversity work.
The body said it forms part of its “ongoing commitment to improving equality, diversity and inclusion” throughout its organisation and “across the housing sector”.
The board will provide EDI advice on strategic issues to the overall governing board and the executive team of the CIH. It will set the strategic direction for the annual EDI action plan and to inform the delivery of EDI content within the CIH’s events programme.
The board will also make recommendations to the governing board or its sub-committees on any business that has implications for UK EDI policy.
The CIH said it received a high number of applications from housing professionals at all levels to join the board.
Ria Bailes is managing director of Bailes Partners Consulting, a CIH trustee and governing board link to the new EDI board. She said the CIH is “delighted” to have “so many incredibly talented and experienced professionals” apply.
She said the first 11 members “bring a wide variety of expertise and a shared commitment to upholding and promoting equality, diversity and inclusion across every aspect of work in the housing sector and our support to and engagement with tenants and communities”.
“Together we can build an inclusive industry that reflects the needs of all those who contribute to and benefit from the work that we do,” Ms Bailes added.
The EDI board will convene for its first meeting on 23 January 2025.
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