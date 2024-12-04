CIH announces first 11 members of new equality, diversity and inclusion board

The Chartered Institute of Housing has appointed the first 11 members to its new equality, diversity and inclusion board #UKhousing

The body said it forms part of its “ongoing commitment to improving equality, diversity and inclusion” throughout its organisation and “across the housing sector”.

The EDI board was developed from an initial group that was established in 2020 to steer the CIH’s equalities and diversity work.

The board will provide EDI advice on strategic issues to the overall governing board and the executive team of the CIH. It will set the strategic direction for the annual EDI action plan and to inform the delivery of EDI content within the CIH’s events programme.

The board will also make recommendations to the governing board or its sub-committees on any business that has implications for UK EDI policy.

The CIH said it received a high number of applications from housing professionals at all levels to join the board.