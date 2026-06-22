CIH backs cross-party amendment to Social Housing Bill to protect domestic abuse survivors impacted by debt

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has welcomed cross-party support for an amendment to the Social Housing Bill that would ensure domestic abuse survivors are not disadvantaged by debts that arose from coercion or financial abuse.
The amendment was tabled by Baroness Neate, former chief executive of Shelter, and is supported by CIH, King’s College London and Shared Health Foundation.
It aims to protect domestic abuse survivors’ access to social housing when they have housing-related debt incurred as a direct consequence of abuse.
The amendment said a local housing authority “must not have regard to housing-related debt or other priority debt that was accrued by an applicant for housing accommodation, or by a member of their household, where that debt was accrued in connection with domestic abuse”.
Baroness Neate, who is also a non-executive director at Abri, said the bill as it stands is “already life-changing for survivors”, as it shifts the system “so that it is on the side of the survivor, not the perpetrator”.
“My amendment is one more step in the same direction, which I believe would strengthen the bill still further,” she told the House of Lords last week.
The bill, which was introduced in the King’s Speech last month, will give landlords and courts powers to remove a perpetrator from a joint tenancy where there has been domestic abuse, allowing victims to remain in their home.
Baroness Neate said that “domestic abuse survivors who manage to leave their abuser are often systematically robbed of their financial independence”.
She told peers: “This bill, which places domestic abuse survivors at the centre of the social housing system, can be an even bigger opportunity for this house to demonstrate that we believe that domestic abuse survivors and their children, who have been systematically deprived of their financial independence, simply must have every chance to recover, and that a safe and secure home is the foundation of that.”
The amendment attracted support from former prime minister Baroness May, who said: “I hope that the government are going to look favourably on the amendment... given the knowledge we now have of the forms that domestic abuse can take and the greater understanding we have of the circumstances in which people can be left that are nothing to do with their behaviour, but purely because they have been the victim of a perpetrator.”
In response, Baroness Taylor, Lords minister for housing and local government, said there is statutory guidance in place for local authorities to improve access to social housing for victims of domestic abuse.
She continued: “This guidance has not been substantially updated in nearly a decade so I am sorry to say that it does not cover the treatment of debt incurred as a result of domestic abuse. We want to put that right.
“In the National Plan to End Homelessness we committed to address the barriers, such as debt, faced by survivors of domestic abuse, as part of our update to statutory guidance on social housing allocations.
“These can be very sensitive cases and this amendment, as tabled, would introduce a rigid statutory rule in an area that is inherently complex and case-specific. We also need to be mindful of unintended consequences that the blunt tool of primary legislation may cause.”
The minister said updating statutory guidance, rather than primary legislation, allows the government to “set clearer expectations nationally, while ensuring that authorities can take account of individual circumstances”.
CIH highlighted that in a single month in 2023, more than 1,500 children across England were denied access to secure housing because of local authority housing-related debt rules.
The membership body urged the government to support the amendment, saying that “legislating now, rather than waiting for a future opportunity to amend statutory guidance, would provide the certainty, consistency and urgency that this issue demands”.
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