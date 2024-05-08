The two-year transition phase for the new Competence and Conduct Standard is “definitely still under consideration”, a government officer confirmed at the Housing Brighton 2024 conference #UKhousing

DLUHC launched its consultation on a new standard at the end of March. It closed in early April and the government is still reviewing responses.

She made the comments during a packed session on professionalisation at the Chartered Institute for Housing (CIH)’s annual conference in Brighton on Wednesday, during which she was grilled by audience members about their concerns.

Charlotte Hilliard, policy lead for professionalism in social housing at the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), said the two-year period for managers to be enrolled in a course was not yet decided and that “we did hear that loud and clear through the consultation that people were very concerned about the impact of the timescales that have been set”.

The proposals were announced in 2023 as part of the Social Housing (Regulation) Act, which is aimed at driving up sector standards post-Grenfell.

It will require an anticipated 25,000 senior housing managers to have a Level 4 housing qualification. Senior housing executives will need a foundation degree or Level 5 housing qualification.

The government proposed a two-year transition period for staff to be enrolled in courses and to have completed the qualification within three years.

It described the timeframe as “ambitious”, but one that “strikes the right balance between moving rapidly to professionalise the sector and improve the quality of services to tenants, while ensuring that providers can maintain their standards of service to tenants whilst staff undertake qualifications”.

However, sector bodies are concerned it is not enough time and have asked for a longer transition period. The CIH and National Housing Federation made requests for three and five-year transition periods respectively for mandatory housing qualifications.

During the conference session, audience member Lee Buss-Blair, director of operations at Riverside, said: “The CIH, the National Housing Federation, G15, Greater Manchester Housing Providers, ourselves, all were united on the potential impact of that two-year timeframe in relation to… the number of managers who would be out of the business at the same time and the potential impact that could have on our ability to deliver a quality service.

“The question is, is that still under consideration or have we landed on the two years?”

Ms Hilliard replied: “It’s definitely still under consideration. We did hear that loud and clear through the consultation that people were very concerned about the impact of the timescales that have been set.

“It’s two years to enrol, not to complete the course, so effectively it’s a three-year transition period for completion.