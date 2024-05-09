CIH Brighton: uptick in referrals around ‘basic health and safety compliance’, RSH says

There has been an uptick in referrals on “basic health and safety compliance” to the English regulator, Housing Brighton 2024 was told on Thursday #UKhousing

This will replace the current in-depth assessment programme and result in a ‘C’ grading being awarded. As with the RSH’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard, ratings will range from C1 to C4.

The new consumer standards, the catalyst for which was the Grenfell Tower disaster and which cover the condition of homes and how landlords treat tenants, will be assessed through inspections.

He made the comments during a session on the new consumer standards at the Chartered Institute for Housing (CIH)’s annual conference in Brighton.

Will Perry, director of strategy at the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), said: “We’ve had an uptick in referrals around basic health and safety compliance, around gas servicing. We thought we had those issues cracked 10 years ago – evidently we haven’t.”

Mr Perry said: “Just because we haven’t looked for a long time doesn’t mean there hasn’t been regulatory requirements in place, and one of the things that we’re learning is just how patchy performance against the existing regulatory standards is.

“What you see when you look at some of the things that have been referred to us, [it] indicates that some organisations just don’t have a grip on some basics.”

Mr Perry said he thinks more things will come out of the woodwork gradually.

“There will be some uncomfortable judgements that we’ll have to put out. There will be some difficult conversations that we’ll have to have. There will be some instances where we’ll have to intervene and make use of some of the new powers we have,” he said, adding that he hopes they will be “minimal”.

He said: “We don’t hesitate to intervene where we need to, but I hope constructively, collaboratively over the next few years we can drive improvement for tenants.

“We can deliver more and better homes, and we can come out of what has been quite a difficult period in a much better place.”

Earlier, Mr Perry said when it comes to consumer standards, the RSH is “very consciously” moving away from talking about “compliance” and towards delivering outcomes.