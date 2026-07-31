CIH calls for more guidance on local government reorganisation as survey highlights concern for housing services disruption

A new CIH report revealed that over half of local authority respondents to the survey rated concern about housing service continuity during reorganisation at eight out of 10 or above.

There were particular worries about the continuity of allocations, temporary accommodation and homelessness services among the 54 respondents.

LGR, due for completion within this parliament, will see the abolition of county councils in favour of a single-tier system. It will significantly reduce the number of stock-holding district councils.

Earlier this month, the government announced that new councils will be created in 14 areas as part of its phased approach.

The issue is one of the priority areas for the new Association of Directors of Housing (ADoH). In an exclusive interview with Inside Housing earlier this year, ADoH’s joint chair Hakeem Osinaike said that many housing staff are “anxious and worried” about LGR.