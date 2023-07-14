CIH calls for social energy tariff aimed at low-income households

The tariff, a discounted energy bill detailed in a new CIH report, would be “tightly” targeted and would ensure that irrespective of Ofgem’s price cap, people on the lowest incomes and most vulnerable to the cold would pay a rate that would enable them to keep their whole homes “warm and safe”.

Between the introduction of Ofgem’s price cap in January 2019 and the end of 2021, the average household paid approximately £100 per month for gas and electricity.

From July 2023, the price cap, which defines how much the average household is likely to pay per year for their energy bills, is £2,074 – almost twice the level it was two years ago.

Recent research showed a 50% increase in the number of social housing residents going without heat to save money in the past 12 months.