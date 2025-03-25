CIH chief urges politicians to engage with annual review ahead of new housing strategy

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, made the call after the review – known as the UK housing bible – was published yesterday during a parliamentary reception.

The review covers issues such as climate change and how the Bank of England (BoE) should approach the housing market.

“This year’s UK Housing Review is published at a decisive time, as the government prepares a new housing strategy to back its target to build 1.5 million homes,” said Mr Smart.