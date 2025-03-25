CIH chief urges politicians to engage with annual review ahead of new housing strategy

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The head of the Chartered Institute of Housing has called on “all political parties” to engage with its annual housing review as the government prepares a new housing strategy.
Gavin Smart, chief executive of the CIH, made the call after the review – known as the UK housing bible – was published yesterday during a parliamentary reception.
The review covers issues such as climate change and how the Bank of England (BoE) should approach the housing market.
“This year’s UK Housing Review is published at a decisive time, as the government prepares a new housing strategy to back its target to build 1.5 million homes,” said Mr Smart.
“The review provides valuable, considered insight and analysis on the contemporary issues facing the housing sector, and leans into lessons learned from past policies,” he added.
The Labour government announced last summer, after taking power, that it would launch a “long-term” housing strategy, but it is yet to appear.
A chapter in the review looks at how to ensure homes are climate resilient for the future.
Matthew Scott, senior policy officer at the CIH, argued that the government should consider a “future-proofing homes fund” to tackle the issue of making properties climate resilient. A new Decent Homes Programme could combine different pots of funding for retrofit, community resilience and home improvement, he wrote.
“There is therefore a strong case for climate-adaptation measures to be included in retrofit programmes,” he wrote.
Elsewhere in the review is a call for a “well-informed” debate over the BoE’s role in the housing market.
One of the review’s editors, Mark Stephens, Mactaggart professor of land, property and urban studies at the University of Glasgow, said it was “overdue” for the BoE to develop its expertise on the impact of its decisions on rents.
The review, which is in its 33rd year, also examines the long-running trend of housing and economic inequality in the UK, plus housing shortages in rural England and Scotland.
Speaking at the launch event in the House of Lords, Lord Best, an independent cross-bench peer, said: “Every year, the UK Housing Review brings us all up to speed with the hard evidence and clear analysis that should – but seldom does – inform all housing policy decisions.
“The review is invaluable at any time, but especially now, when the government is preparing a new housing strategy and has set a target to deliver 1.5 million new homes.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been contacted for comment.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories