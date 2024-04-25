Income should be considered alongside property prices amid any rent cap decision in Wales, sector bodies argue #UKhousing

“It would be more equitable to base rent caps on a determined local income,” CIH Cymru said in a summary of responses to the green paper.

The industry body said it did not “seem equitable” for rent caps, which are intended to make rent more affordable, to be based on property prices.

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru has urged the Welsh government to think through the unintended consequences on any rent cap in a way that takes into account regional factors of affordability in its response to a green paper consultation on adequate housing and affordability.

The organisation suggested using the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) living rent model to calculate rent levels.

The JRF, a social policy research charity, argues that rent is affordable when it takes up no more than 28% of a household’s net income.

The green paper consultation ran from 6 June to 15 September last year and surveyed a range of stakeholders, including local authorities, private landlords and registered social landlords.

It asked for views on setting up rent controls in the private rental market to make them more affordable for residents on local incomes.

The Back the Bill coalition – which is made up of CIH Cymru, Tai Pawb and Shelter Cymru - aims to enshrine the right to adequate housing in law, which covers issues such as affordability and security of tenure.

“We believe that legislation to incorporate the right to adequate housing into Welsh law is the starting point that provides the paradigm shift in the way we view housing and the investment and prominence it is given in the wider public policy debate in Wales,” CIH Cymru said.