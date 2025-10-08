CIH Cymru highlights 75% funding gap for decarbonising Welsh housing stock

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Cymru’s latest manifesto has highlighted a 75% gap between the level of investment needed to decarbonise Welsh social housing stock and the investment provided by the government.
As a result, CIH Cymru has called on the Welsh government to prioritise tackling fuel poverty, and to significantly increase its decarbonisation investment to help lift households out of fuel poverty.
The other priorities in CIH’s manifesto call on the government to enshrine the right to adequate housing into Welsh law, deliver more social and affordable homes, launch a national campaign to address the stigma associated with social housing and create a workforce strategy for housing professionals.
In response, the Welsh government said: “We are driving transformational change to ensure both existing and new homes across Wales are safe, comfortable and energy efficient.
“While we recognise the scale of the challenge in decarbonising our social housing stock, we are making significant progress through our ambitious Optimised Retrofit Programme, which improves energy efficiency, cuts household bills for tenants and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
“Our substantial investment of £354m over this term of government – including £93m this financial year alone – demonstrates our unwavering commitment to this vital work.
“An additional £108m is available in 2025-26 through our annual major repairs allowance and dowry gap funding to assist social landlords in meeting the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS).”
A new WHQS was launched in 2023 and includes a requirement for landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their homes to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030, improving it further to EPC A where possible in the future.
Social landlords are expected to assess their stock and develop costed decarbonisation plans for each home by the end of March 2027.
CIH Cymru’s 75% funding gap estimate uses figures in its calculations that predate the introduction of the new WHQS.
Matt Dicks, national director of CIH Cymru, said: “Wales needs a sustainable housing system which will help support a circular economy, eradicate stigma and ensure that our housing workforce is valued and seen for the profession it is.
“Our manifesto is built on the foundation of the right to adequate housing and shows how the right can embed the change we need across Wales.
“We hope that politicians from all parties listen to the voices of Wales’ housing professionals, and we look forward to engaging with them in the lead-up to the election on behalf of our members.”
In July, the Welsh government said it would develop a long-term housing strategy in response to a white paper consultation.
The white paper aims to establish a framework for adequate housing that uses United Nations criteria on security of tenure, affordability, habitability, accessibility, availability, location and cultural adequacy.
Four respondents to the white paper said that the proposed framework does not go far enough and supported the Back the Bill campaign, which calls for a legal right to adequate housing.
CIH Cymru launched the campaign in 2020, to persuade the government to enshrine the right to housing in Welsh legislation.
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