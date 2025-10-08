CIH Cymru highlights 75% funding gap for decarbonising Welsh housing stock

The Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru has recommended housing priorities for the Welsh government’s next parliamentary term, including tackling fuel poverty #UKhousing

The other priorities in CIH’s manifesto call on the government to enshrine the right to adequate housing into Welsh law, deliver more social and affordable homes, launch a national campaign to address the stigma associated with social housing and create a workforce strategy for housing professionals.

As a result, CIH Cymru has called on the Welsh government to prioritise tackling fuel poverty, and to significantly increase its decarbonisation investment to help lift households out of fuel poverty.

In response, the Welsh government said: “We are driving transformational change to ensure both existing and new homes across Wales are safe, comfortable and energy efficient.

“While we recognise the scale of the challenge in decarbonising our social housing stock, we are making significant progress through our ambitious Optimised Retrofit Programme, which improves energy efficiency, cuts household bills for tenants and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our substantial investment of £354m over this term of government – including £93m this financial year alone – demonstrates our unwavering commitment to this vital work.

“An additional £108m is available in 2025-26 through our annual major repairs allowance and dowry gap funding to assist social landlords in meeting the Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS).”

A new WHQS was launched in 2023 and includes a requirement for landlords to improve the energy efficiency of their homes to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band C by 2030, improving it further to EPC A where possible in the future.