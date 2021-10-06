CIH demands urgent welfare changes to avoid ‘cliff-edge’ homelessness crisis

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has launched a new four-nation campaign pushing for the reinstatement of the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift as well as other welfare reforms to avoid households facing homelessness as a result of financial hardship.
In a short report published on Monday, the CIH urged the UK government to take policy actions to prevent what it called a potential “cliff-edge” for people unable to meet their household bills in a “perfect storm rising costs and falling wages”.
The primary ask is for the government to restore the £20-per-week uplift to Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit, which it intends to withdraw tomorrow. The £20 uplift was brought in at the start of the pandemic to help ease the financial pressures of those facing hardship as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
The removal of the uplift has received widespread criticism across the housing sector, with many landlords and campaign groups saying it will leave thousands at threat of eviction.
Last week, homelessness charity Crisis said that more than 100,000 renters could be at risk of eviction due to the cut to Universal Credit.
The CIH report said that the impact of the pandemic had driven a sharp increase in those needing help with housing costs and that the removal of the boost to Universal Credit would further drive that need.
Also included in the report was a demand that the government raise Local Housing Allowance (LHA) to cover the bottom 50th percentile of local rents, with these then being moved in line with rent inflation after that.
As part of his raft of welfare changes at the start of the pandemic, chancellor Rishi Sunak raised LHA to reflect the cheapest third of rents in each area. It was estimated the move increase 1.5 million households’ incomes by an average of £600 over the year.
However, in March as part of his Spring Budget, Mr Sunak froze the LHA rates, meaning that in areas where rents are increasing, it will cover a lower percentage of homes. In some cases tenants may have to make up the shortfall in rents.
The CIH report also pointed to the removal of furlough and the increasing energy prices across the country as other reasons for support being needed more than ever.
As another means of support, it called on the government to review the benefit cap and increase it in areas where families face affordability pressures. The benefit cap limits household benefits to £23,000 per household in London and £20,000 elsewhere.
It also called for the no recourse to public funds rule, which limit the benefits people subject to immigration control can receive, to be lifted for one year.
During the pandemic, many migrants with no recourse to public funds were put in accommodation under the Everyone In scheme, which was put in place by the government to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, many of these people are no longer eligible for support now that they have left this accommodation.
James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said: “The cut to Universal Credit in a time when furlough is winding down and the future of the job market is uncertain is deeply regrettable.
“We are increasingly worried about the road ahead for people who rely on additional support.
“It is crucial that we do not punish low-paid workers and families on the brink of poverty. It is vital that the UK government ask swiftly to reinstate the uplift and re-evaluate help with private rents in line with the current market.”
The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Our actions through the pandemic helped keep renters in their homes by providing unprecedented financial support and banning evictions. Vulnerable households across the country will now be able to access a new £500m support fund to help them with essentials over the coming months.
"Tackling rough sleeping and homelessness remains an absolute priority for the government and we are spending an unprecedented £750 million this year as part of our commitment to end rough sleeping during this parliament."
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