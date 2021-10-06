CIH demands urgent welfare changes to avoid ‘cliff-edge’ homelessness crisis

The CIH report also pointed to the removal of furlough and the increasing energy prices across the country as other reasons for support being needed more than ever.

As another means of support, it called on the government to review the benefit cap and increase it in areas where families face affordability pressures. The benefit cap limits household benefits to £23,000 per household in London and £20,000 elsewhere.

It also called for the no recourse to public funds rule, which limit the benefits people subject to immigration control can receive, to be lifted for one year.

During the pandemic, many migrants with no recourse to public funds were put in accommodation under the Everyone In scheme, which was put in place by the government to reduce the spread of coronavirus. However, many of these people are no longer eligible for support now that they have left this accommodation.

James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the CIH, said: “The cut to Universal Credit in a time when furlough is winding down and the future of the job market is uncertain is deeply regrettable.

“We are increasingly worried about the road ahead for people who rely on additional support.

“It is crucial that we do not punish low-paid workers and families on the brink of poverty. It is vital that the UK government ask swiftly to reinstate the uplift and re-evaluate help with private rents in line with the current market.”

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: "Our actions through the pandemic helped keep renters in their homes by providing unprecedented financial support and banning evictions. Vulnerable households across the country will now be able to access a new £500m support fund to help them with essentials over the coming months.

"Tackling rough sleeping and homelessness remains an absolute priority for the government and we are spending an unprecedented £750 million this year as part of our commitment to end rough sleeping during this parliament."