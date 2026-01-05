CIH names living sector specialist as new Scotland director

She takes over the role today from Callum Chomczuk, who led the professional body in the region for seven years before announcing he would step down in October.

Ms McLees joins the CIH after a 20-year career in the housing sector, including seven years working in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).

She managed Scotland’s first private institutionally funded PBSA scheme in Glasgow and oversaw more than 4,000 units across 10 cities as head of operations for Scotland and the North at CRM Students.

Following this, she moved into the build-to-rent space, joining property services Rettie as a director in 2019 and establishing a Scotland branch of the Association of Rented Living (ARL), which she chaired for two years.