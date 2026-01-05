CIH names living sector specialist as new Scotland director

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Gillian McLees has been appointed the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH)’s national director for Scotland.
She takes over the role today from Callum Chomczuk, who led the professional body in the region for seven years before announcing he would step down in October.
Ms McLees joins the CIH after a 20-year career in the housing sector, including seven years working in purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA).
She managed Scotland’s first private institutionally funded PBSA scheme in Glasgow and oversaw more than 4,000 units across 10 cities as head of operations for Scotland and the North at CRM Students.
Following this, she moved into the build-to-rent space, joining property services Rettie as a director in 2019 and establishing a Scotland branch of the Association of Rented Living (ARL), which she chaired for two years.
In her new role at the CIH, Ms McLees will lead on its engagement and external affairs programme in Scotland, guide its work to shape housing policy, champion members’ voices and work to boost its profile ahead of the parliamentary elections in May.
Announcing Ms McLees’ appointment today, the CIH said: “Over the past five years, Gillian has worked extensively with the Scottish government, local authority leaders, investors and membership organisations to shape a unified vision for Scotland’s housing future.
“Her leadership in establishing the Scottish branch of the Association of Rented Living, alongside her contributions to the Scottish Property Federation and More Homes More Quickly, has strengthened collaboration across the sector.
“As vice chair of River Clyde Homes, she has also played a key role in organisational transformation, net zero innovation and championing the interests of tenants and communities.”
Ms McLees said: “I am honoured to take on the role of national director for Scotland at such a pivotal time for our sector.
“Housing is fundamental to the well-being of individuals and communities, and I am passionate about working with CIH members, partners and stakeholders to help shape a positive future for housing in Scotland.
“I look forward to building on the strong foundations laid by my predecessor, championing the voices of our members and supporting the sector as we navigate both challenges and opportunities ahead.
“Together, we can continue to drive innovation, collaboration and meaningful change for people across Scotland.”
Rachael Williamson, executive director of policy, communications and external affairs for the UK at the CIH, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Gillian to the CIH team.
“She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will strengthen our ability to represent our members’ voices in Scotland through our policy and external affairs work and further raise CIH’s profile across the housing sector.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our Scotland round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories