CIH Northern Ireland appoints five new board members

The Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of five new members to its board #UKhousing

The appointees have experience in finance, community participation, education, housing and homelessness services.

The organisation said it is “delighted” to welcome Joanna McArdle, Colm McDaid, Michael McDonnell, Caroline McKeever and Laura O’Dowd to its board.

Ms McArdle is a director at Barclays Bank, while Mr McDaid is chief executive of Supporting Communities, an independent charity that champions tenant and community participation.

Mr McDonnell is group chief executive of Choice Housing; Ms McKeever is a health and social care manager at North West Regional College, and Ms O’Dowd is director of housing at Ark Housing.

The CIH said their experience will reinforce its commitment to “excellence and innovation” in housing and the related fields.