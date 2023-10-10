CIH Northern Ireland appoints five new board members

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has announced the appointment of five new members to its board.
The organisation said it is “delighted” to welcome Joanna McArdle, Colm McDaid, Michael McDonnell, Caroline McKeever and Laura O’Dowd to its board.
The appointees have experience in finance, community participation, education, housing and homelessness services.
Ms McArdle is a director at Barclays Bank, while Mr McDaid is chief executive of Supporting Communities, an independent charity that champions tenant and community participation.
Mr McDonnell is group chief executive of Choice Housing; Ms McKeever is a health and social care manager at North West Regional College, and Ms O’Dowd is director of housing at Ark Housing.
The CIH said their experience will reinforce its commitment to “excellence and innovation” in housing and the related fields.
Carol McTaggart, chair of CIH Northern Ireland, officially welcomed the new members during a board meeting on 2 October.
She said: “We are delighted to welcome Joanna McArdle, Colm McDaid, Michael McDonnell, Caroline McKeever and Laura O’Dowd to our board.
“Their collective knowledge and proven track record in our industry will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the ever-evolving landscape of housing.
“Each member brings a unique set of skills and perspectives that will further enhance our mission to be a leading voice for the housing profession.”
The new appointees join existing board members Ms McTaggart (chair), Caroline Connor, Kelly Andrews, Bridie Doherty, Brendan Morrissey and Tom Potter.
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