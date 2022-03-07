CIH Northern Ireland calls for action on retrofitting social homes amid energy crisis

The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has called for action on retrofitting homes amid soaring heating bills.
Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, the housing body has called on local political parties to create a “new specific fund” for the retrofitting of social housing to help tackle fuel poverty.
The CIH said the rapid rise in heating cost is “extremely concerning” for residents, while households “tend to forgo turning on their heat” when prices increase.
UK households are facing soaring energy bills due to rising wholesale gas prices.
Figures recently published by the Consumer Council showed that 900ltrs of home heating oil cost consumers an average of £465.91 less than three months ago. Today, the same volume of oil costs on average £758.11.
Heather Wilson, policy and engagement manager at CIH Northern Ireland, said: “The rapid rise in heating costs is extremely concerning for our members and their tenants.
“We know that when fuel prices increase, households tend to forgo turning on their heat, which can cause problems such as condensation.
“Although cost increases are out of the control of local decision-makers, actions need to be taken to work towards retrofitting properties to ensure they are warmer and more energy efficient.”
She reiterated a call for a heat and buildings action plan to decarbonise housing stock.
“It is extremely important that action is taken to ensure tenants can live comfortably,” Ms Wilson said.
Last week, the Northern Ireland Executive announced that it will begin making one-off payments of £200 to households struggling to meet rising energy costs.
Roughly 280,000 people in receipt of specific benefits will automatically receive the £200 payments, which will be made through existing payment channels.
In February ,chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a one-off £200 discount to all UK households’ energy bills, which will be paid back by £40 per year over five years from 2023.
Amended at 08.55am on 16 March 2022 to: The Northern Ireland Executive announced that it will begin making one-off payments of £200, it said NIHE in error
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