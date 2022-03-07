CIH Northern Ireland calls for action on retrofitting social homes amid energy crisis

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly election, the housing body has called on local political parties to create a “new specific fund” for the retrofitting of social housing to help tackle fuel poverty.

The CIH said the rapid rise in heating cost is “extremely concerning” for residents, while households “tend to forgo turning on their heat” when prices increase.

UK households are facing soaring energy bills due to rising wholesale gas prices.

Figures recently published by the Consumer Council showed that 900ltrs of home heating oil cost consumers an average of £465.91 less than three months ago. Today, the same volume of oil costs on average £758.11.