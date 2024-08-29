CIH Northern Ireland launches ‘urgent’ call to action in new report

The Chartered Institute of Housing Northern Ireland has launched a new report aimed at tackling the housing and homelessness crisis #UKhousing

It said Northern Ireland needs “clear, long-term plans” backed by finance to meet housing needs.

“By investing in safe, affordable homes, we can enhance our communities, drive economic recovery, and address pressing social issues.”

“Northern Ireland faces complex challenges, but housing is a cornerstone of the solution.

According to the report: “Our housing and welfare system is in crisis, but not irreparably so.

This includes a need to accelerate Northern Ireland’s progress towards net zero housing, secure sustainable capital financing for housing development, and address infrastructure challenges that “threaten future housing growth”.

The report, An agenda for change: Tackling the housing and homelessness crisis, was launched on Thursday; it outlined a series of strategic policy priorities aimed at addressing the challenges facing Northern Ireland.

CIH Northern Ireland said it has directly engaged with ministers, urging immediate action on several fronts to prevent further escalation of the crisis.

The report called for “substantial” increases in capital funding dedicated to housing and for housing to be a higher political priority to tackle the undersupply of social homes. The latter should be done by making housing a priority in the upcoming programme for government.

CIH Northern Ireland is calling for a reverse of recent budget cuts and expanding the social housing development programme.

Earlier this year, the Department for Communities’ capital budget was cut by 38% in the Northern Ireland budget, in a move described as “devastating” by the CIH.

The capital budget for the department, which is responsible for housing, funds the Social Housing Development Programme.

Last month, the Housing Executive said the level of funding allocated to it in the Budget is “insufficient” to meet statutory homelessness obligations and will reduce the number of social homes being built “significantly”.

The CIH’s new report called for statutory duty to be placed on bodies to prevent homelessness. Currently, the Housing Executive is not obliged to prevent homelessness. The landlord itself has called for a legal duty to be placed on it.

Alongside this, the report called for the revitalisation of Housing Executive, a long-discussed issue, to address its funding challenges and to remove public borrowing limitations.

It encourages the development of mixed-tenure housing schemes to foster “diverse and cohesive communities”.

As it stands, Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK and Ireland without a dedicated fund for housing decarbonisation.

The report called for the urgent establishment of such a fund to reduce carbon emissions in the housing sector, including investment in energy-efficient homes and retrofitting existing housing stock.