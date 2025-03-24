CIH Northern Ireland makes four new board appointments

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has appointed four new board members.
John Carrigan, Alastair Coulson, Lynsey Sloan and Angela Wiggam join the board at what the body described as a “pivotal time”.
The new recruits will help CIH Northern Ireland strengthen its commitment to securing a whole-system approach to housing through effective planning and private sector collaboration.
Mr Carrigan is a managing director at Fraser Millar and a leading advocate for low-energy and Passivhaus construction.
He has extensive experience in property development, including spearheading the UK and Ireland’s largest privately funded residential Passivhaus project.
Mr Coulson brings a strong background in strategic business leadership and asset management as managing director at Lotus Property.
He has valuable expertise in driving complex projects and securing alternative funding.
Ms Wiggam is a highly experienced chartered town planner and director.
The head of planning at Turley has 20 years of expertise in leading complex planning projects across various sectors, including residential and commercial.
Ms Sloan is head of health, sport and care at the Northern Regional College. She is described as “a dynamic senior education leader with a proven track record in curriculum innovation and strategic leadership”.
These appointments come after Kelly Andrews and Tom Potter stepped down from the board.
Carol McTaggart, chair of CIH Northern Ireland, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alastair, Angela, John and Lynsey to our board.
“Their diverse expertise will be invaluable as we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are especially focused on driving forward our strategic goals around sustainability, skills development and ensuring a collaborative approach to housing solutions.
“We are also deeply grateful for the dedication and service of Kelly and Tom. Their contributions have been significant, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”
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