CIH Northern Ireland makes four new board appointments

John Carrigan, Alastair Coulson, Lynsey Sloan and Angela Wiggam join the board at what the body described as a “pivotal time”.

The new recruits will help CIH Northern Ireland strengthen its commitment to securing a whole-system approach to housing through effective planning and private sector collaboration.

Mr Carrigan is a managing director at Fraser Millar and a leading advocate for low-energy and Passivhaus construction.