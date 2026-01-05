CIH Northern Ireland warns of ‘perfect storm’ as planning applications fall again

The Chartered Institute of Housing has warned Northern Ireland’s house building sector is facing a “perfect storm” after the latest quarterly planning statistics revealed a fall in applications and longer processing times #UKhousing

It shows that between July and September this year, there were 2,360 planning applications received across all councils. This represents a 2% fall on the previous quarter.

The Department for Infrastructure’s (DfI) latest statistical bulletin, which tracks how the region’s 11 councils are performing against statutory targets, was published at the end of December.

The data also shows that 1,953 applications were decided, a fall of 14% quarter on quarter and 15% year on year.

Local planning applications were also being processed more slowly, with the average application taking 19.4 weeks across all councils.

This exceeds the 15-week target and represents an increase from the average processing time reported for the same period a year earlier, which was 18.8 weeks.

However, the DfI’s statistical bulletin does show a marginal improvement in major application processing times, with the average application being processed in 34 weeks.