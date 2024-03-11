CIH Northern Ireland welcomes funding boost for housing-related services

The CIH said the funding for the Supporting People programme, announced by new communities minister Gordon Lyons, was a “step in the right direction”.

The programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities, grants funding to roughly 85 delivery partners, providing more than 850 housing support services for 19,000 service users.

The programme is vital in supporting older people, as well as those with physical and learning disabilities.

The funding helps prevent hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care.