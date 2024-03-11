CIH Northern Ireland welcomes funding boost for housing-related services

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland has welcomed £3m in new funding announced by the Department for Communities for a scheme that supports people to live independently.
The CIH said the funding for the Supporting People programme, announced by new communities minister Gordon Lyons, was a “step in the right direction”.
The programme, which is administered by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) on behalf of the Department for Communities, grants funding to roughly 85 delivery partners, providing more than 850 housing support services for 19,000 service users.
The programme is vital in supporting older people, as well as those with physical and learning disabilities.
The funding helps prevent hospitalisation, homelessness or premature admission to residential or nursing care.
It also provides essential support for other vulnerable groups, including those with mental health conditions, looked-after children, people with drug and alcohol issues, and survivors of domestic violence.
The CIH praised the increase in funding, while reiterating concerns about sustained investment in support services for vulnerable people.
Justin Cartwright, national director at CIH Northern Ireland, said: “We welcome the news of the £3m funding boost for the Supporting People programme as announced by minister Gordon Lyons.
“This additional funding is indeed a positive step forward in addressing the pressing need for increased support within our communities. We appreciate minister Lyons’ recognition of the importance of this programme in improving the quality of life for vulnerable individuals.
“The Supporting People programme plays a vital role in providing essential housing-related services to a diverse range of individuals, including those with disabilities, mental health challenges, older adults, young people, and those facing homelessness.
“The additional funding will help to sustain and enhance the services delivered by Supporting People providers across Northern Ireland.”
Mr Cartwright praised the minister for his attempt to address the impact of inflation on the scheme amid the current spending environment.
He added: “It’s heartening to see the minister prioritising this issue early in his tenure and taking concrete steps to address the lack of inflationary uplifts within the Supporting People programme.
“However, we remain concerned about the potential impact of ongoing budgetary constraints on essential support services. While this funding injection is certainly a step in the right direction, it’s crucial that we continue to advocate for sustained investment in programmes like Supporting People.”
Mr Lyons recently announced that he will have a strategic focus on “big issues like housing” so that people “can have access to safe, warm and affordable homes”.
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