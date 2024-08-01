CIH opens applications for new EDI board

The Chartered Institute of Housing has set up an equality, diversity and inclusion board #UKhousing

The board will support the CIH’s current work on equality, diversity and inclusion, and help set the strategic direction for future activity.

The membership body for housing professionals said the move was part of its commitment to improving EDI within the organisation, their membership and across the sector.

Callum Chomczuk, EDI lead at the CIH and national director of CIH Scotland, said: “While we have made progress in recent years, we believe the establishment of an EDI board is essential to drive continuous improvements both within [the] CIH and across the profession.

“To make the board a success, we need input from the sector. We want our new EDI board to reflect both the diversity of the profession, and reflect the nations and regions of the UK.

“I encourage anyone that is passionate about EDI and would like to contribute to the future of EDI in the housing profession to apply.”