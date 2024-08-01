CIH opens applications for new EDI board

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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has set up an equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) board.
The membership body for housing professionals said the move was part of its commitment to improving EDI within the organisation, their membership and across the sector.
The board will support the CIH’s current work on equality, diversity and inclusion, and help set the strategic direction for future activity.
Callum Chomczuk, EDI lead at the CIH and national director of CIH Scotland, said: “While we have made progress in recent years, we believe the establishment of an EDI board is essential to drive continuous improvements both within [the] CIH and across the profession.
“To make the board a success, we need input from the sector. We want our new EDI board to reflect both the diversity of the profession, and reflect the nations and regions of the UK.
“I encourage anyone that is passionate about EDI and would like to contribute to the future of EDI in the housing profession to apply.”
Applications for the board are open until 20 September.
The setting up of the new EDI board comes after the CIH called for a £17bn debt write-down to help councils invest in housing.
The housing organisation said the government should take on 61% of local authorities’ current housing debt to account for lost rental income and increased costs over recent years.
Taking debt out of councils’ hands would improve their spending power, allowing them to invest more of their rental income in maintaining existing homes and building new ones.
In a report published with Savills, the CIH said that local authorities were currently unable to build and maintain their homes at the required scale because of “insufficient capacity” in their Housing Revenue Accounts.
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