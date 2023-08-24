CIH picks Peabody executive as new vice-president

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Peabody’s chief operating officer is set to become the next vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) after being elected by the body’s members.
Elly Hoult, who has been at Peabody since January, was elected after receiving more than 33% of the votes cast, the CIH said.
She beat fellow candidates Alysha Burrell, Eileen Patterson and Hony Premlal.
Ms Hoult will officially take the role following the CIH’s annual general meeting in October and will replace outgoing vice-president Jill Haley, the former chief executive of Byker Community Trust.
Under CIH convention, Ms Haley will step up to be president of the professional body, while in a year’s time Ms Hoult is expected to take over in the top job.
Ms Hoult spent the first 13 years of her career at A2Dominion before joining Orbit as head of business development and improvement in 2013.
She moved to Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) in 2018 to oversee the merger between Notting Hill Housing and Genesis Housing Association, before becoming group director of assets and sustainability.
She joined Peabody to lead on its merger with Catalyst at the start of this year, before taking the role of chief operating officer in April.
Ms Hoult has held various board positions at the CIH for the past 10 years, according to her LinkedIn profile.
She also sits on the National Housing Federation’s equality, diversity and inclusion group and is a member of the Green Spaces Advisory Board.
Her manifesto ahead of the election outlined her “passion for professionalism, dedication to fostering young talent, commitment to advancing the housing sector, and a strong advocate for equality, diversity, and inclusion”.
She said she would be a “champion and an advocate for housing professionals”.
Ms Hoult said: “I am truly honoured and humbled to have been selected as the next vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Housing.
“All the candidates were deserving this year and we should be proud that we have such good talent within the CIH.
“With a passion for professionalism, equity and a dedication to nurturing young talent I am really excited to get stuck in supporting Jill in her excellent campaign promoting membership. Thank you for your trust and encouragement.”
Geraldine Howley, chair of the CIH’s governing board, described Ms Hoult as a “dedicated and truly passionate” housing professional.
“We had four incredible candidates for this year’s election – Alysha, Eileen and Hony should be extremely proud of their campaign and their phenomenal commitment to the housing sector.
“I’d like to say a personal thank you to all three of you for supporting CIH and our members,” she added.
Last October, Lara Oyedele, the CIH’s current president, launched a new campaign called In My Shoes, aimed at raising awareness of the importance of racial diversity within the leadership of the housing sector.
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