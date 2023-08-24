CIH picks Peabody executive as new vice-president

Elly Hoult, who has been at Peabody since January, was elected after receiving more than 33% of the votes cast, the CIH said.

She beat fellow candidates Alysha Burrell, Eileen Patterson and Hony Premlal.

Ms Hoult will officially take the role following the CIH’s annual general meeting in October and will replace outgoing vice-president Jill Haley, the former chief executive of Byker Community Trust.

Under CIH convention, Ms Haley will step up to be president of the professional body, while in a year’s time Ms Hoult is expected to take over in the top job.

Ms Hoult spent the first 13 years of her career at A2Dominion before joining Orbit as head of business development and improvement in 2013.

She moved to Notting Hill Genesis (NHG) in 2018 to oversee the merger between Notting Hill Housing and Genesis Housing Association, before becoming group director of assets and sustainability.