CIH policy head steps up as interim director

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Rachael Williamson, head of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH), has stepped up to cover the same brief as a director.
Her new job title is interim director of policy, communications and external affairs at the CIH, which has recently launched a drive to encourage people into careers in the housing sector.
Ms Williamson, who has worked for many years in housing policy roles, takes on the acting directorship following the departure of James Prestwich.
He left the industry membership body in October 2024, after four-and-a-half years in the role.
Ms Williamson has been at the CIH since November 2021.
Prior to that, she worked at Citizens Advice East Hertfordshire, starting in February 2019 as a best practice lead for Universal Credit and help to claim. She then moved up to be head of fundraising, communications and research.
Ms Williamson has also spent a significant part of her career working for central government departments.
From 2002 to 2005, she worked at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs as a policy advisor and deputy bill manager.
Then she moved on to the Cabinet Office where she was private secretary to the cabinet secretary and head of the home civil service.
Ms Williamson then joined the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), where she worked for three separate periods across 12 years from 2006.
These culminated in being the deputy director for leasehold and commonhold reform, a position she held for several months prior to leaving the department in February 2018.
Ms Williamson also spent almost three years as head of the private rented sector at MHCLG from February 2015 to November 2017.
She previously worked across several other policy areas, including in the affordable housing, investment and regulation unit where she was the deputy head between 2012 and 2013.
In other appointment news this week, Southern Housing appointed Tom Paul as its new chief financial officer.
Former MP Dame Karen Buck is set to chair the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation.
Plus, Notting Hill Genesis made three appointments to newly created roles it believes are vital to driving its transformation strategy.
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