CIH policy head steps up as interim director

Her new job title is interim director of policy, communications and external affairs at the CIH, which has recently launched a drive to encourage people into careers in the housing sector.

Ms Williamson, who has worked for many years in housing policy roles, takes on the acting directorship following the departure of James Prestwich.

He left the industry membership body in October 2024, after four-and-a-half years in the role.

Ms Williamson has been at the CIH since November 2021.