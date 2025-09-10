CIH president and contractor call for national retrofit skills strategy

The president of the CIH and a large contractor have called for a national skills strategy to scale up retrofit #UKhousing

Elly Hoult, chief operating officer at housing association Peabody and president of the CIH, who provided a foreword for the report, said: “However ambitious our goals and however well-funded programmes become, we will only deliver safe, healthy and low-carbon homes with a skilled workforce, and building that workforce takes time.

It said that more than half of the UK’s registered gas engineers were open to retraining in renewables and there was a growing interest in green careers among young people.

In a report presented to the government, contractor Sureserve said it believed a cross-party skills body would support retrofit training opportunities and provide long-term stability for both entrants and current energy professionals transitioning into green roles.

“Progress is being made, but efforts need to be better connected and funding more consistent.”

In the report, Sureserve outlined priority areas for action, including expanding apprenticeships and entry pathways to attract new talent, and updating qualifications to include renewables and low-carbon technologies.

Other priorities involve coordinating training schemes to improve consistency and scale, and better support and funding routes for businesses and individuals to aid the cost of training and reskilling.

In May, the government extended the Heat Training Grant and launched the Warm Homes Skills Programme in England to train up to 18,000 workers to install heat pumps, solar panels and insulation, and work on heat networks.

The report said there was still a need for all these activities to come together within a comprehensive supply chain and skills strategy. This should be supported by the Office for Clean Energy Jobs, Skills England and equivalents in devolved nations, with coordinated funding, clear standards, regional access and meaningful pathways for both new and transitioning workers.

The report found there were systemic barriers to progress, including an ageing workforce, unclear career pathways, outdated qualifications and inconsistent training provision.