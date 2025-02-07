CIH president makes appeal to sector to promote housing as a career

In her presidential address this week, Ms Hoult said she was making a “call to action” to housing professionals to emphasise the benefits of working in the sector.

“Imagine this: there are 500 people in this room. If each of us inspired just five others to consider a career in housing, think about the impact we could have,” she said.

“I need you to take this back into your organisations and do something to help. Share the message. Inspire others. Spark conversations.”