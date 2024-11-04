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CIH teams up with government-approved scheme to boost PRS standards in Northern Ireland

News04.11.24by James Wilmore

To raise standards in the private rented sector (PRS), private landlords and housing association staff in Northern Ireland are being urged to take advantage of a special offer to get a qualification.

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LinkedIn IHTo raise standards in the private rented sector, private landlords and housing association staff in Northern Ireland are being urged to take advantage of a special offer to get a qualification #UKhousing

The offer has come through a link-up between the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland and the Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS) Northern Ireland, a government-approved initiative aimed at promoting professionalism and best practice in the PRS.

As part of the tie-up, landlords will be able to enrol on the CIH’s Level 2 Award in Letting and Managing Residential Property course for £71, instead of the usual £775.

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The 12-week online course covers how to manage rental properties, compliance with tenancy laws and delivering a high-quality service to tenants.

The qualification is suitable for individual landlords, letting and managing agents, and housing association staff letting or managing market-rent properties, according to the CIH’s website.

Justin Cartwright, national director of CIH Northern Ireland, said:The CIH Level 2 Award is a valuable qualification for any landlord who wants to improve their property management practices and ensure that their tenants have a positive experience. We encourage landlords to take advantage of this opportunity to invest in their professional development.”

Eamonn Hunt, head of TDS Northern Ireland, added: “We believe that professional property management is essential for the long-term success of the private rented sector.

“By supporting landlords to gain the necessary qualifications, we are helping to raise standards and improve the quality of rental accommodation available to tenants. We are proud to partner with CIH Northern Ireland on this initiative.”

This summer, new requirements for smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms for PRS homes in Northern Ireland were introduced by the Department for Communities

The changes came under the Private Tenancies Act (Northern Ireland) 2022, which was introduced to strengthen protections for private renters.

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