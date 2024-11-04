CIH teams up with government-approved scheme to boost PRS standards in Northern Ireland

The offer has come through a link-up between the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland and the Tenancy Deposit Scheme (TDS) Northern Ireland, a government-approved initiative aimed at promoting professionalism and best practice in the PRS.

As part of the tie-up, landlords will be able to enrol on the CIH’s Level 2 Award in Letting and Managing Residential Property course for £71, instead of the usual £775.