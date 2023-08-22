Scottish landlords will be forced to scale back development, retrofit projects and “non-statutory” services without extra government funding, amid proposed changes to the country’s regulatory framework, the CIH has warned #UKhousing

But in a response to a discussion paper on the possible changes, the CIH said it was concerned about “the ability of social landlords across Scotland to balance these priorities with other statutory requirements, with limited resources, compounded by the financial climate and ongoing inflationary pressures”.

The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has proposed expanding the tenant safety indicators it collects from landlords, which will focus on electrical, water, fire, asbestos and lift safety.

The body warned the ongoing impact of COVID, the cost of living crisis and resettlement schemes are also increasing demand for housing and homelessness services.

“While social landlords are doing everything they can… the reality is that, without further funding from the Scottish government, some programmes will need to be scaled back, whether that is provision of new homes, retrofitting to meet net zero, or the provision of non-statutory services,” the CIH said.

“Social landlords need support and flexibility to meet wide-ranging priorities in a way that best suits the needs of their tenants, other customers and wider communities.”

Among the changes proposed by the SHR, landlords would need to include explicit assurance in their annual assurance statement on issues such as their ability to identify and deal with cases of mould and damp.