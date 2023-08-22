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Scottish landlords will be forced to scale back development, retrofit projects and “non-statutory” services without extra government funding, amid proposed changes to the country’s regulatory framework, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) has warned.
The Scottish Housing Regulator (SHR) has proposed expanding the tenant safety indicators it collects from landlords, which will focus on electrical, water, fire, asbestos and lift safety.
But in a response to a discussion paper on the possible changes, the CIH said it was concerned about “the ability of social landlords across Scotland to balance these priorities with other statutory requirements, with limited resources, compounded by the financial climate and ongoing inflationary pressures”.
The body warned the ongoing impact of COVID, the cost of living crisis and resettlement schemes are also increasing demand for housing and homelessness services.
“While social landlords are doing everything they can… the reality is that, without further funding from the Scottish government, some programmes will need to be scaled back, whether that is provision of new homes, retrofitting to meet net zero, or the provision of non-statutory services,” the CIH said.
“Social landlords need support and flexibility to meet wide-ranging priorities in a way that best suits the needs of their tenants, other customers and wider communities.”
Among the changes proposed by the SHR, landlords would need to include explicit assurance in their annual assurance statement on issues such as their ability to identify and deal with cases of mould and damp.
On this measure, CIH Scotland said “it may not be necessary to update statutory guidance in order to achieve this”.
However, the body said that if the guidance was updated, landlords “will need sufficient notice to gather information, and flexibility in how assurance is presented to ensure that any additional requirements do not create unnecessary burdens”.
Other concerns were raised by the CIH around changes to the reporting of repairs and anti-social behaviour.
Announcing the regulatory review in June, George Walker, chair of the SHR, said: “We… recognise a clear appetite from many involved in social housing for a period of stability and continuity.
“So we will aim to maintain our current approach, but with some change to reflect the learning from the last five years and to ensure the framework remains up to date.”
Responses to the discussion paper will be considered ahead of a more formal consultation later this year. The SHR said it aimed to implement the new framework on 1 April 2024.
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