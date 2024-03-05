CIH warns Scotland’s homelessness plans at risk and declares housing emergency

It should also review grounds for possession and the housing tribunal service, expand access to tenancy deposit schemes and consider build-to-rent homes to increase PRS supply.

Since late 2018, Scotland has introduced tough legislation meant to prevent homelessness and rapidly rehouse people, but overstretched councils are increasingly falling short of their statutory duties.

In February, an Inside Housing investigation found that last financial year, Scottish councils spent more than £160m on temporary accommodation – a rise of 50% in only three years.

Under the Homeless Persons (Unsuitable Accommodation) (Scotland) Order, which came into force in 2021, local authorities can only use B&B-type accommodation for anyone experiencing homelessness for a maximum of seven days.

According to official data, there were 2,335 breaches of this order between 1 April and 30 September 2023 – a 19% increase compared to the previous six months.

The latest homelessness statistics covering April to September 2023 showed a 10% rise in the number of open homelessness cases and an 8% increase in the number of households in temporary accommodation compared to the same period in the previous year.

Gavin Smith, chair of CIH Scotland, said: “The PRS is a vital part of our housing infrastructure and has the potential to alleviate homelessness in Scotland. However, we’re currently seeing Scotland’s PRS contract, with 68% of local authorities who took part in this research reporting an increase of private landlords leaving the market in their area and 47% concerned about increasing levels of homelessness from the PRS.

“The reduction in supply further amplifies the issue of demand with record levels of people living in temporary accommodation and building figures dropping.

“This report calls on the Scottish government to acknowledge the PRS as a systemic part of Scotland’s housing infrastructure and implement an evidence and strategic-based approach to its legislation and policymaking in this area.”

Patrick Harvie, Scotland’s tenants’ rights minister, said: “We fully recognise the role that the private rented sector plays in the housing market. Against a backdrop of rapidly rising rents throughout the UK our emergency legislation has provided protection for tenants against both large in-tenancy rent rises and eviction, with positive benefits.

“Recently published figures on homelessness show the introduction of emergency legislation to protect tenants during the cost of living crisis has accompanied a reduction in the number of private renters becoming homeless.

“At the same time Scottish Landlord Register data shows that the number of registered properties for rent in Scotland between August 2022 (339,632) and January 2024 (345,374) has increased by 1.7%. Private renting is a very dynamic sector and has always been characterised by some landlords leaving and others entering.

“We have been developing the Housing Bill to deliver a New Deal for Tenants, including the introduction of long-term rent controls for the private rented sector, creating new tenants’ rights.”