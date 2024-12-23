CIH welcomes £100m for social housing in Northern Ireland draft budget

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Plans to allocate £100m for social housing as part of Northern Ireland’s draft budget has been welcomed by a sector body.
A 12-week public consultation has been launched on the Northern Ireland Executive’s financial plans for 2025-26, which was presented by finance minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald last week.
Overall, £1.25bn was allocated for the Department for Communities. Of this, £270m is capital funding, which includes £100m for social housing.
Most of the remaining money for the department, £929.7m, is resource funding.
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) Northern Ireland said the money will help address the urgent need for affordable homes across the country.
Justin Cartwright, national director at CIH Northern Ireland, said: “This significant investment provides a crucial foundation for increased new social housing provision, addressing the urgent need for affordable homes across Northern Ireland.”
He added: “While challenges remain, this funding presents a valuable opportunity to build upon the progress made this year. The increased allocation compared to the initial 2024-25 allocation demonstrates a commitment to tackling the housing crisis.
“We call for this investment to be focused on delivering high-quality, energy-efficient homes that meet the needs of diverse communities.”
CIH Northern Ireland will be submitting its full response to the open consultation in advance of the 13 March 2025 deadline.
In December, the Department for Communities published a new housing supply strategy. Sector leaders welcomed the strategy, but said more money was required to back up the plans.
Last month, an extra £24m in funding was allocated by the executive to help deliver 1,400 new social homes this financial year. However, sector bodies said there remained a significant gap in the funding necessary to deliver the required 2,200 new homes annually.
At the time, Mr Cartwright that while the news “provides reassurance for developers awaiting funding, it is essential to acknowledge that a significant gap remains”.
He said the funding is a “positive step forward in addressing the housing crisis in Northern Ireland” and “demonstrates the executive’s commitment to delivering much-needed social housing and supporting essential water infrastructure”.
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