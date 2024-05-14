CIH welcomes added flexibility in latest wave of Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund

Matthew Scott, policy and practice officer at the CIH, said the government’s latest guidance should make delivery easier and responded to some of the issues with the scheme the sector had raised in the past.

“The publication of the draft specification and timeline is very welcome and contains some significant positive adjustments from previous waves,” he said.

“The new low-carbon heating incentive, creation of a strategic partnerships route, and added flexibility for smaller housing providers shows that DESNZ [the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero] have taken on board feedback from the sector and should improve delivery over the coming years.”