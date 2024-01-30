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The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and NIFHA have welcomed news that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has backed a deal to restore power-sharing in Northern Ireland.
Just before 1am on Tuesday after a meeting that ran for more than five hours, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the party executive supported the proposals he put to them, which, subject to legislation, would see the “restoring of the locally elected institutions”.
The party’s 130 members took part in the meeting in County Down. Details of the deal are set to be released in the coming days.
The CIH had previously warned that the deadlock was “damaging” housing delivery.
Therefore, the CIH said it welcomed the DUP’s announcement, which “provides a foundation for renewed collaboration, paving the way for a return to power-sharing”.
The Northern Ireland Federation of Housing Associations (NIFHA) also welcomed the news, saying “we hope that with new ministers in place, the importance of our sector will be a priority going forward”.
Northern Ireland, which operates a power-sharing government, has been without a working executive for nearly two years.
Power-sharing ceased after former DUP first minister Paul Givan resigned in February 2022 in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol. The post-Brexit deal means checks are required on goods coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.
Sinn Féin made history in May 2022 after becoming the first Irish nationalist party to win the most votes in a Northern Ireland Assembly election. But the DUP, which has held the post of first minister since 2007, said it was not prepared to re-enter a power-sharing executive until its concerns about the protocol were dealt with.
Sir Jeffrey said: “I am pleased to report that the party executive has now endorsed the proposals that I have put to them.
“The party has concluded that subject to the binding commitments between the Democratic Unionist Party and the UK government being fully and faithfully delivered as agreed, including the tabling and passing of new legislative measures in parliament and final agreement of a timetable.”
He added: “The package of measures in totality does provide a basis for our party to nominate members to the Northern Ireland Executive, thus seeing the restoring of the locally elected institutions.”
Housing bodies previously said the deadlock was causing significant barriers to progress.
Money comes into Northern Ireland through the Barnett formula when the UK government allocates funding to schemes, including for housing, such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund. However, unlike England, funding for housing is not currently ring-fenced in Northern Ireland. Any ring-fencing plans would have to be put forward and agreed upon by ministers.
NIFHA previously warned that a lack of funding and strategic planning meant that the country was “standing still” on retrofitting, while skilled staff were going elsewhere for work.
The CIH said the breakthrough was significant, particularly in the context of the housing crisis in Northern Ireland, where there are more than 45,000 households on the waiting list.
Justin Cartwright, national director for Northern Ireland at the CIH, said: “The executive plays a pivotal role in addressing critical housing issues that directly impact the lives of people in Northern Ireland.
“We believe that the return of the DUP to power-sharing, with a commitment from the UK government, is a positive step towards finding collaborative and sustainable solutions to housing challenges.
“As we navigate through the cost of living crisis, where individuals and families struggle with the affordability of housing and energy, it is imperative that our political leaders work together to implement policies and initiatives that alleviate these burdens.
“We urge swift legislative action in the UK parliament to solidify the terms of the agreement and enable the timely return of the executive.”
Seamus Leheny, chief executive of NIFHA, told Inside Housing: “I welcome any move by the DUP to re-enter the Northern Ireland executive as it’s paramount we get an executive up and running again.
“For two years we’ve had paralysis around key decision making that impacts social and affordable housing.
“We’ve seen budgets squeezed, funding cuts and lack of progress on a housing strategy over those long two years.
“We hope that with new ministers in place, the importance of our sector will be a priority going forward and NIFHA, with our members, will work closely with politicians and ministers to progress key policy matters.”
Carol McTaggart, chief executive of Clanmil and CIH NI board chair, said: “We welcome the outcome of recent talks and look forward to the Northern Ireland Assembly resuming as soon as possible.
“A stable government is essential for helping resolve the housing crisis in Northern Ireland.
“Social housing waiting lists are the highest they have been in 10 years, with around 45,000 in housing need. We look forward to working with MLAs and others in government to provide homes for people to live well.”
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