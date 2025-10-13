Citizen undershoots development target after being hit by contractor insolvencies

According to the 32,000-home landlord’s latest full-year results, Citizen built 401 new social homes in the 12 months to March 2025.

This was lower than its target of 476, and down from the record high 653 it built last year.

The organisation, which has properties across the West Midlands, said delivery was hampered by contractor insolvencies, and it was learning lessons to inform future schemes.

“Enhanced due diligence is in place, including regular contractor credit checks, financial reviews and live monitoring of contractor risk,” it said.