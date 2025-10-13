Citizen undershoots development target after being hit by contractor insolvencies

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West Midlands landlord Citizen Housing Group has said it is learning lessons after it failed to meet its development targets last year, partly due to contractor insolvencies.
According to the 32,000-home landlord’s latest full-year results, Citizen built 401 new social homes in the 12 months to March 2025.
This was lower than its target of 476, and down from the record high 653 it built last year.
The organisation, which has properties across the West Midlands, said delivery was hampered by contractor insolvencies, and it was learning lessons to inform future schemes.
“Enhanced due diligence is in place, including regular contractor credit checks, financial reviews and live monitoring of contractor risk,” it said.
The landlord said its overall results for the year were “better than budgeted”, primarily due to revenue spend on major repairs coming in £2.9m lower than expected, higher Right To Buy sales and lower interest costs.
Turnover was £210m in the period, up from from £192m last year. However pre-tax surplus fell to £7.8m, down from £19m the year before.
Overall operating margin was 20.2%, lower than last year but above target for 2025, reflecting the lower spend on revenue of major repairs, and lower depreciation.
This was partially offset by an impairment charge of £8.5m related to properties affected by its regeneration plans in Coventry.
The landlord’s EBDTIA cover for 2024-25 was 188%. This was lower than last year’s figure of 248%, with the landlord pointing to the decision to accelerate decarbonisation works to achieve EPC C for all homes ahead of 2030.
During the year, Citizen spent £86.5m on energy efficiency and other capital works, compared with £61m last year.
The landlord also provided an update on its regeneration schemes in Coventry, where it is redeveloping some of its most “challenging” estates including seven tower blocks.
It is now in the final phase of its Spirit Quarters scheme after securing £20m in grant funding from Homes England.
The project will deliver 190 homes, including 90 for Citizen. Demolition is also due to start on Ferrers Close tower block, also in Coventry.
Earlier this year, Citizen was handed a C1 rating by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) for its consumer standard, along with governance and viability grades of G1 and V2.
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