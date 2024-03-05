City council completes major stock transfer from Clarion

The deal is one of the largest to take place in the UK recently. It will also see a further 71 residences transferred this summer.

While most of the acquired homes are in the city of Portsmouth, some properties as far out as Winchester, a 50km drive up the M27 and M3.

The deal includes shared ownership homes, which is a new type of housing for the council to manage.

Clarion said it was unable to disclose the cost of the deal as the figure is not in the public domain.