City council confirms plan to close one of the UK’s largest ALMOs

Newcastle City Council will close its arm’s-length management organisation and bring all of its housing services in-house #UKhousing

YHN has managed the council’s homes – currently more than 24,000 – since 2004, making it one of the largest and longest-standing ALMOs in the country.

At a meeting at the end of last week, the council’s cabinet confirmed the move to close Your Homes Newcastle (YHN) and take over responsibility for all housing services.

It was set up to access the government’s Decent Homes funding, which councils could not access directly.

However, that funding no longer exists, the city council said, and with more stringent housing regulation under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act in place since July, the decision was taken to close the ALMO.

YHN’s commercial subsidiary, Abri Trading, is also expected to transfer into the council’s ownership.

The council said it expected to save around £1m a year from the closure of YHN that could be used to improve homes and services.

The move follows a consultation with tenants, leaseholders and other residents. According to the council, over 80% of respondents supported the proposals.

Work to transfer all YHN staff will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by July 2024.